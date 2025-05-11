Rahul Gandhi demands Parliament session to discuss Op Sindoor, US mediation

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , urging him to immediately convene a special session of Parliament to discuss recent national security developments. This includes the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire developments involving India and Pakistan, as well as the United States' role in this.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, wrote, “I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately”.

“It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today’s ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi said the session would be “an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead".

Kharge calls for Parliament session with both Houses

Mallikarjun Kharge , Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, recalled his April 28 letter where he urged the Prime Minister to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack , adding that both the Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament must be involved in discussions.

“You may kindly recall myself as Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha and Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha requested your good self vide our letters dated 28 April 2025 to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in wake of the inhuman terror attack in Pahalgam,” Kharge wrote.

He said, “In view of the latest developments... the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan.”

“As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of this request. I trust you will agree,” he added.

Special Parliament session

Special Parliament sessions are convened outside of the normal calendar. The last such session was held in September 2023. This marked the shift from the old to the new Parliament building. Several legislatures were also discussed, and the landmark Women's Reservation Bill was passed.

Operation Sindoor and ceasefire talks

The Opposition is calling for a special session to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, the Operation Sindoor launched by Indian armed forces in retaliation and the US-brokered ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan.

While US President Donald Trump claimed to have mediated talks, India maintains that there were no third-party mediations.