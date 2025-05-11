Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi demands Parliament session to discuss Op Sindoor, US mediation

Rahul Gandhi demands Parliament session to discuss Op Sindoor, US mediation

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging clarity on ceasefire talks with Pakistan

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mallikarjun, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the LS Rahul Gandhi urge PM Modi to hold a Special Parliament Session on the Pahalgam attack (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to immediately convene a special session of Parliament to discuss recent national security developments. This includes the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire developments involving India and Pakistan, as well as the United States' role in this.
 
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, wrote, “I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately”.
 
“It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today’s ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead,” he added.
 
Rahul Gandhi said the session would be “an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead".
 

Kharge calls for Parliament session with both Houses

Also Read

India-Pakistan LIVE: Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos Aerospace Facility in Lucknow

Armed forces' response echoed in Rawalpindi: Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor

India right to act against Pak-based terrorists, industry backs govt: CII

Executed assigned tasks with precision during 'Operation Sindoor': IAF

Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, recalled his April 28 letter where he urged the Prime Minister to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that both the Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament must be involved in discussions.
 
“You may kindly recall myself as Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha and Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha requested your good self vide our letters dated 28 April 2025 to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in wake of the inhuman terror attack in Pahalgam,” Kharge wrote.
 
He said, “In view of the latest developments... the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan.”
 
“As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of this request. I trust you will agree,” he added.
 

Special Parliament session

Special Parliament sessions are convened outside of the normal calendar. The last such session was held in September 2023. This marked the shift from the old to the new Parliament building. Several legislatures were also discussed, and the landmark Women's Reservation Bill was passed.
 

Operation Sindoor and ceasefire talks

The Opposition is calling for a special session to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, the Operation Sindoor launched by Indian armed forces in retaliation and the US-brokered ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan.
 
While US President Donald Trump claimed to have mediated talks, India maintains that there were no third-party mediations. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Caste data in census won't need legal changes under current framework'

Green energy vs survival: Rajasthan's forest communities at a crossroad

Centre approves final location survey for new railway line in Sikkim

Staggering 100% surge in alcohol-related diseases during YSRCP rule: Report

FPOs empower women in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, boost financial stability

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiPahalgam attackIndia-Pakistan conflictindia-pak tiesIndia Pakistan relationsOperation SindoorBS Web ReportsIndia Prime MinisterParliamentmallikarjun khargeCongress

First Published: May 11 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story