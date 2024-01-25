Home / India News / PM lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 19,100 cr in Bulandshahr

PM lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 19,100 cr in Bulandshahr

On the occasion, Modi was presented with a statue of Lord Ram by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

PM Modi | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Bulandshahr

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched development projects worth more than Rs 19,100 crore in Bulandshahr district in western Uttar Pradesh.

Modi inaugurated a 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conference.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The prime minister also inaugurated a rail line connecting the Mathura-Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section. These new lines will improve rail connectivity of the national capital to southern-western and eastern India.

Modi unveiled multiple road development projects. He also inaugurated Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria pipeline. Built at a cost of about Rs 700 crore, this 255-km-long pipeline project has been completed well ahead of its scheduled time.

The prime minister inaugurated the renovated Mathura sewerage scheme including the construction of a sewage treatment plant at a cost of about Rs 460 crore.

On the occasion, Modi was presented with a statue of Lord Ram by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read

LS polls: PM Modi may kick-start rally from UP's Bulandshahr on Thursday

Noida traffic police issues advisory in view of BJP's Bulandshahr event

Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: PM, President extends best wishes

LIVE news: PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 19,000 cr in Bulandshahr, UP

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

Noida traffic police issues advisory in view of BJP's Bulandshahr event

SC seeks TN's reply on ED's plea for probe transfer against its officer

Use of modern tech by EC in polls example for all democracies: Prez Murmu

Netflix announces Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' release on Jan 26

Ram temple rush: 'Darshan' timing extended, key roads to temple town closed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiBulandshahrUttar Pradesh governmentIndia's infrastructure

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story