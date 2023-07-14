Home / India News / PM may inaugurate new terminal building of Port Blair airport on July 18

PM may inaugurate new terminal building of Port Blair airport on July 18

Press Trust of India Port Blair


Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18, officials said on Friday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will reach the airport at 9 am, while Modi will inaugurate the terminal building virtually one and a half hours later, officials said.

Following a surge in passenger traffic, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for constructing the new integrated terminal building at an estimated cost of Rs 707.73 crore.

With a total built-up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakh passengers annually, officials said.

The shell-shaped structure of the new terminal building depicts the sea and islands.

The entire terminal will have 100 percent natural lighting for 12 hours a day which will be achieved by skylights along the roof.

The building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts.

Topics :Narendra ModiPort BlairAirports

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

