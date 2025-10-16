PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate projects worth ₹13,430 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to participate in a series of programmes and inaugurate projects worth ₹13,430 crore. These projects span across key sectors in the state, including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.

PM Modi’s Andhra Pradesh schedule

According to an official release, PM Modi will begin his visit at around 11.15 am with pooja and darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam, Nandyal district. At 12.15 pm, he will visit Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam.

Modi is expected to be received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Kurnool Airport around 10 am.

Later in the day, at around 2.30 pm, PM Modi will travel to Kurnool to lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth ₹13,430 crore. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion. Commenting on the visit, PM Modi wrote on X: "I will pray at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam. After that, I will be in Kurnool, where development projects worth over ₹13,400 crore would be inaugurated or their foundation stones laid." Naidu took to X to welcome the PM. "On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I sincerely welcome you," he wrote.