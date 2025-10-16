PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate projects worth ₹13,430 crore

PM Modi’s Andhra Pradesh schedule
Key projects in Andhra Pradesh
- Power: PM Modi will lay the foundation for the Kurnool-III Pooling Station transmission project (₹2,880 crore), increasing capacity by 6,000 MVA and supporting renewable energy transmission.
- Industry: He will inaugurate the Orvakal (Kurnool) and Kopparthy (Kadapa) Industrial Areas (₹4,920 crore), designed with plug-and-play infrastructure. The hubs are expected to attract ₹21,000 crore in investment and create one lakh jobs.
- Roads: The six-lane Greenfield Highway (Sabbavaram–Sheelanagar) and six other road projects (₹2,100 crore total) will improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and enhance safety.
- Railways: PM Modi will lay the foundation for the Kottavalasa–Vizianagaram Fourth Railway Line, a rail flyover at Pendurti–Simhachalam North, and dedicate doubling projects in Kottavalasa–Boddavara and Shimiliguda–Gorapur, easing congestion and promoting trade and tourism.
- Energy: The Srikakulam–Angul gas pipeline (₹1,730 crore) and Chittoor LPG bottling plant (₹200 crore) will ensure reliable energy supply for households and businesses.
- Defence: The Advanced Night Vision Products Factory (Nimmaluru, Krishna, ₹360 crore) will produce electro-optical systems for defence, supporting self-reliance and local employment.
