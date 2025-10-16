Govt signs MoUs to set up 3 new Dr Ambedkar Chairs in universities

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three universities to establish new Dr Ambedkar Chairs, aimed at promoting research and academic engagement on the vision and philosophy of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The MoUs were signed with the University of Mumbai, Jaipur National University, and G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at a ceremony, according to an official statement.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, who presided over the event, said the initiative would help strengthen policy-oriented research and foster public awareness on issues of social justice, equality, and empowerment of marginalised communities.