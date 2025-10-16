Govt signs MoUs to set up 3 new Dr Ambedkar Chairs in universities

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three universities to establish new Dr Ambedkar Chairs, aimed at promoting research and academic engagement on the vision and philosophy of Dr B R Ambedkar.
The MoUs were signed with the University of Mumbai, Jaipur National University, and G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at a ceremony, according to an official statement.
Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, who presided over the event, said the initiative would help strengthen policy-oriented research and foster public awareness on issues of social justice, equality, and empowerment of marginalised communities.
"Education, social awareness, and institutional collaboration are the most powerful means to build an equitable and inclusive society as envisioned by Dr Ambedkar," the minister said.
Secretary in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Amit Yadav, underlined the importance of universities in encouraging multidisciplinary research on Ambedkar's philosophy and its relevance to present-day social and legal challenges.
He said the foundation's collaborative approach with higher education institutions was key to deepening academic discourse on social reform and constitutional values.
With the addition of these Chairs, the total number of operational Dr Ambedkar Chairs across the country has risen to 28.
