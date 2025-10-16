Air quality remains 'poor' in Delhi for third day, AQI rises to 237

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day on Thursday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 237.
An AQI reading of 210 was recorded on Wednesday morning, and 201 the day before.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.
The minimum temperature settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the weather department said, forecasting mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later.
The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
