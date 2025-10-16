Home / India News / Air quality remains 'poor' in Delhi for third day, AQI rises to 237

Air quality remains 'poor' in Delhi for third day, AQI rises to 237

An AQI reading of 210 was recorded on Wednesday morning, and 201 the day before

Pollution, India Pollution
The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day on Thursday morning, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 237.

An AQI reading of 210 was recorded on Wednesday morning, and 201 the day before.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the weather department said, forecasting mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later.

The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Trump hosts lavish White House dinner for donors funding new ballroom

Restrictions lifted in Leh after 22 days of statehood protest violence

Ahmedabad gets recommendation for host city CWG 2030 in board meeting

Govt signs MoUs to set up 3 new Dr Ambedkar Chairs in universities

Premium

Datanomics: India lags its peers in hygiene and sanitation levels

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir quality

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story