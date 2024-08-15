Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi announces 75,000 new medical seats in next 5 years in I-Day speech

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, the Prime Minister stated that in the last ten years, the government has ensured nearly 100,000 medical seats in India

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day
Prime Minister Modi also spoke about increasing the number of hospitals in recent years. | Credit: X
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 1:48 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the government will create 75,000 new seats in medical colleges over the next five years.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, the Prime Minister stated that in the last ten years, the government has ensured nearly 100,000 medical seats in India. However, even today, many children, mostly from the middle class, go abroad for medical education, spending lakhs and crores on overseas medical education.

“Every year, around 25,000 youths move to other nations for medical education. Some students move to countries that cause me significant concern. Due to this, we have decided that in the next five years, we will create 75,000 new medical seats,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about increasing the number of hospitals in recent years and raising the total number of medical seats to help aspiring medical students achieve their dreams.

“We have expanded the health infrastructure by sanctioning an increase in the number of hospitals. We have also announced an increase in the number of MBBS seats in medical colleges so that our children can fulfil their dream of serving the nation as doctors,” he claimed.

This aligns with the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry’s claims of doubling the undergraduate (MBBS) and postgraduate (PG) seats in medical studies over the past ten years.

According to data released by the Health Ministry, MBBS seats increased to 108,940 in 2023-24, a 112 per cent increase from 51,348 seats available in 2013-14.

Similarly, there were 70,674 PG seats in the country in 2023-24, a 127 per cent increase from 31,185 PG seats available in 2013-14.

The ministry attributed this growth to the increase in the number of medical colleges, which subsequently increased MBBS seats. According to data shared by the Health Ministry in the Rajya Sabha, there has been an 82 per cent increase in the number of medical colleges, from 387 in 2013-14 to 706 in 2023-24.

Topics :Independence DayMedical collegesMedical seats

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

