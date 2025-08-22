EC must accept Aadhaar as one of 11 documents in Bihar's SIR: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) must accept the Aadhaar card as one of the 11 documents a Bihar voter can submit during the ongoing 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) of the electoral roll, Bar and Bench reported.
The apex court is hearing petitions challenging the June 24 directive of the Election Commission for a SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar. The petitioners raised concerns that the SIR in Bihar allows voters to be removed arbitrarily, without sufficient safeguards, which could disenfranchise thousands of people, thereby threatening the integrity of free and fair elections.
The court also expressed surprise over political parties' inaction in not coming forward with the correction of the names of deleted voters in the SIR in poll-bound Bihar.