PM Modi begins 25th year as head of govt, says improving lives his priority

He noted in a post on X that he had taken oath on this day in 2001 as Gujarat's chief minister for the first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday began his 25th year as the head of a government | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday began his 25th year as the head of a government, asserting that improving the lives of people and contributing to the progress of this great nation have been his constant endeavour.

He noted in a post on X that he had taken oath on this day in 2001 as Gujarat's chief minister for the first time. 

 

"Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India," Modi said.

He added, "Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all."  After spearheading the BJP to victory in three consecutive assembly polls in Gujarat, he has led the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to win in three successive national elections.

As an incumbent, Modi has never faced an electoral defeat and holds the record as the longest head of a government, including as chief minister for more than 12-and-a-half years, among all prime ministers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPModi govt

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

