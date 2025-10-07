Home / India News / Kerala govt forms committee to submit report on pediatric cough syrups

Kerala Health Department has also asked the Drugs Controller to issue a notice to pharmacies not to sell pediatric drugs to children without a doctor's prescription

Cough syrup
Kerala government constituted a committee to submit a report on the management of pediatric cough syrups. (Photo: AdobeStock)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Kerala government constituted a committee to submit a report on the management of pediatric cough syrups following the death of at least 14 children after consumption of Coldrif syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

Kerala Health Department has also asked the Drugs Controller to issue a notice to pharmacies not to sell pediatric drugs to children without a doctor's prescription.

Veena George said that the State Drugs Controller has imposed a ban on the particular cough syrup, and the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) does not supply the syrup to government hospitals.

Speaking to ANI, Veena George said, "It's unfortunate that 16 children died by consuming this cough syrup Coldrif. The Government of India has issued an advisory on the consumption of cough syrup. In Kerala, the Drugs Controller has issued a notification banning the particular cough syrup Coldrif in all the pharmacies across the state."

"We don't have this in our essential drugs list. This is not being supplied by the KMSCL, which is our corporation that supplies medicine to government hospitals. But, we are ensuring that the sale is not happening in private hospitals and pharmacies," the Kerala Minister added.

She said that the committee on pediatric cough syrups will submit its report to the Kerala Government.

"We have already done this in the case of antibiotics and have strict enforcement in the State. We have established a committee that will submit a report to the government. The committee is particularly focused on the management of pediatric cough, because irrelevant combinations should not be in the syrups. We have decided to issue a guideline regarding the management of pediatric cough, which is very essential," she said.

Furthermore, she alleged that doctors were prescribing cough syrups to children under the age of 2 years, which is not advisable.

Veena George said, "We do have a protocol on the consumption of cough syrup. It is not advisable to give cough syrups to children under 2 years old, but this case shows that doctors are prescribing cough syrups to children under 2 years old, which is unscientific and unacceptable. Kerala Health Department has asked the Drugs Controller to issue a notice to pharmacies not to give pediatric drugs to children without a prescription."

Earlier on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting at the CM residence in Bhopal and ordered the suspension of two drug inspectors, the Deputy Director of Food and Drug Administration, and the transfer of a drug controller, according to an official release.

CM Yadav emphasised that strict action would be taken against all parties found guilty in the Chhindwara case.

"The state government is vigilant and sensitive, and no negligence will be tolerated in matters concerning human life. Accordingly, Drug Inspector of Chhindwara Gaurav Sharma, Drug Inspector of Jabalpur Sharad Kumar Jain, and Deputy Director, Food & Drug Administration Shobhit Koshta have been suspended, while Drug Controller Dinesh Maurya has been transferred," said the Chief Minister as stated in the release.

The CM also directed that, in addition to banning the sale of Coldrif syrup, the existing stock in shops should be seized.

Apart from MP and Kerala, several states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Telangana, have issued advisories and banned the Coldrif cough syrup.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :KeralaCough syrupKerala govt

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

