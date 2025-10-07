Govt likely to extend PM-KUSUM deadline again as targets lag behind

The government is likely to extend the deadline for the PM-KUSUM scheme once again, as two major components of the initiative have failed to achieve even 50 per cent of their targets, an official source said.

Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aimed to add a solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022, with a total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges for implementing agencies.

Later, the Centre extended the PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026, as its implementation was significantly affected due to the pandemic, and also revised upwards the target to 34,800 MW.

According to an official source, the deadline for the implementation of PM KUSUM is likely to be extended further to ensure the envisaged targets are achieved. This will be the second extension to the scheme. As per official data, none of the components of the ambitious scheme have achieved 100 per cent target. Although component B of the scheme - which ends March 2026 -- has been able to meet 71 per cent of the target as on September 9, component A has registered a growth of just 6.5 per cent, and Component C (IPS) and Component C (FLS) -- 16.5 per cent and 25.5 per cent, respectively.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Component A is for the installation of 10,000 MW of solar capacity by installing small solar power plants, Component B is for the installation of 14 lakh off-grid standalone solar-powered agriculture pumps, and Component C is for the solarisation of 35 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps. Under Component A, only 650.49 MW capacity has been installed. States like Telangana, Tripura, Odisha, Gujarat, and Assam have reported nil installation. The installation was in single digit in Uttar Pradesh (1 MW), Tamil Nadu (3 MW), Maharashtra and Goa (4 MW), and Chhattisgarh (7 MW).