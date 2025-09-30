Home / India News / Is Dussehra 2025 on October 1 or 2? When will Vijayadashami take place

Is Dussehra 2025 on October 1 or 2? When will Vijayadashami take place

Dussehra is a popular Hindu festival marking the victory of good over evil. It marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga's over Mahishasura

The popular Hindu festival of Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, symbolises the victory of good over evil and the defeat of Mahishasura by Goddess Durga and Lord Rama by Ravana. An important Hindu holiday, Dussehra, is celebrated every year after Durga Puja and Navratri. 
 
Known by different names such as Dassahra or Dusshera in Hindi, Dashāhra in Bhojpuri and Maithili, and Dashain in Nepali, the festival unites diverse regions through shared traditions and rituals.

When is Dussehra 2025? Know the date and significance 

The festival of Dussehra will be observed on Thursday, October 2, this year. Legend has it that during their 14-year exile, Lord Rama's wife, Sita, was kidnapped by Ravana, the monarch of Lanka. To save her, Lord Rama engaged in a fierce battle with Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena. 
 
The victory of good over evil was symbolised by Rama's victory over Ravana on the 10th day. In many parts of India, the festivities include the burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnath. Diwali, the Festival of Lights, comes after Dussehra.

When is Ravana Dahan Time?

During the Pradosh Kaal, shortly after dusk, the ceremony of Ravana Dahan, or the burning of Ravana's effigy, which symbolises the annihilation of evil, is performed. This day is perfect for Ravana Dahan because sunset will be at 6:06 p.m.   Due to Ravi Yoga, a potent planetary alignment thought to drive out all negative forces, this year's Dussehra will be especially favourable. Along with Ravi Yoga, Sukarma and Dhriti Yoga will also be practised, adding to the day's astrological and spiritual importance.
 
With its blend of mythology, tradition, and cultural vibrancy, Dussehra paves the way for the grand festival of lights, Diwali, which follows soon after.
 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

