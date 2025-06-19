PM to visit Bihar, Odisha from June 20; will celebrate Yoga Day in Andhra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on 20 and 21 June. His itinerary includes project inaugurations, foundation stone ceremonies and public addresses.

PM to inaugurate projects in Bihar

During his visit to Siwan, the PM will unveil several development projects focused on infrastructure and public services.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the new ₹400 crore Vaishali–Deoria train route. Additionally, he will inaugurate a Vande Bharat Express service between Patliputra and Gorakhpur, via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah, improving connectivity across north Bihar.

ALSO READ: PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Pune road accident, announces ex-gratia In support of the 'Make in India–Make for the World' initiative, PM Modi will also flag off the first export-oriented locomotive manufactured at the Marhowra Plant, destined for the Republic of Guinea. These locomotives feature high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion, microprocessor-based controls, ergonomic cabins and regenerative braking technology.

Under the Namami Gange programme, six sewage treatment plants worth more than ₹1,800 crore will also be inaugurated. These aim to improve sanitation in the region and contribute to Ganga river rejuvenation efforts. The PM will also lay foundation stones for various water supply, sanitation and sewage treatment infrastructure projects cumulatively worth over ₹3,000 crore. In the power sector, the PM will launch a 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Bihar. The standalone systems will be installed at 15 substations in locations such as Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah and Siwan. These installations aim to stabilise the power grid and reduce costs for consumers by using stored electricity during peak demand.

The Prime Minister will also release the first instalment of housing assistance to more than 53,600 beneficiaries under the PMAY–Urban scheme. Keys will be handed over to some recipients as part of a ceremony marking the completion of over 6,600 houses. PM to mark one-year anniversary of Odisha's first BJP government In Bhubaneswar, the Prime Minister will lead a state-level event to mark one year of the current Odisha government. He will also unveil and initiate projects valued at over ₹18,600 crore, covering sectors such as drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, health, road infrastructure and railways. A major highlight will be the flagging off of new train services connecting Boudh district to the national railway network for the first time.

As part of efforts to promote sustainable transport, he will also launch 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) initiative. PM Modi will also release the 'Odisha Vision Document', which outlines development goals for 2036—when Odisha marks 100 years as a linguistic state—and for 2047, coinciding with India’s centenary of independence. He will also introduce the ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’, which seeks to honour prominent Odia personalities by developing their birthplaces into heritage sites with museums, interpretation centres, libraries and public spaces. More than 16.5 lakh women who have achieved economic independence under self-help initiatives will also be honoured during the event.