Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Pune road accident, announces ex-gratia

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Pune road accident, announces ex-gratia

As many as seven people have died in a road accident involving a Sedan and a pickup truck in Maharashtra's Pune district

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune. Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. He announced an ex gratia of  ₹2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The PMO India handle in a post on X said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

"An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it added.

 

 

 

As many as seven people have died in a road accident involving a Sedan and a pickup truck in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, as per police. 

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill said on Wednesday, "Seven people died in a road accident on Jejuri Morgaon road in Pune district. The accident took place between a sedan and a pickup truck. More details awaited."

Earlier, on June 15, four lives were lost in Maharashtra's Pune district, following a tragic bridge collapse over the Indrayani River.

The collapse, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, resulted in four deaths and left 51 injured, as per Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi earlier said, "A total of 51 people are injured and admitted to different hospitals, taking treatment, and four individuals have died. Three were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, and one was male but unidentified."

"The incident happened at 3:15 pm, and we got the information at 3:30 pm. A team of about 250 people immediately came here. The rescue operation started, and so far we have rescued about 38 people," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Thug Life box office collection day 7

LIVE news updates: Karnataka promises security for theatres if Kamal Haasan's Thug Life releases

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

Can't seal locked premises during PMLA searches: ED tells Madras HC

WhatsApp

Wife's WhatsApp chats can be used as evidence in divorce: MP High Court

Supreme Court, SC

SC transfers probe against Tamil Nadu ADGP to CB-CID, tosses HC order

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Indian evacuees from Iran flag issues with J&K buses; CM Abdullah responds

Topics : road accident Pune road accident deaths

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVERSOS 10th 12th Result 2025 OutGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon