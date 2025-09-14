PM Modi launches ₹36k cr projects in Bihar after Assam, Manipur visits

After his visit to Assam over the weekend and his scheduled halt in West Bengal on Monday morning, both of which are slated for Assembly polls by April 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Purnea, Bihar, in the afternoon. The politically crucial Hindi heartland state is scheduled to go to polls by the end of next month to elect its new Assembly.

The outreach to the North-East marked the first day of the PM’s three-day, five-state tour from September 13 to 15, with him inaugurating development projects worth Rs 9,000 crore in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, which he last visited eight years ago. Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang new rail line connecting Aizawl with the rest of the country.

Later on Saturday, the PM was in ethnic-strife-torn Manipur, his first visit since violence broke out in May 2023 between the Meitei people, who dominate the Imphal valley, and the Kuki-Zo people, who predominantly live in the surrounding hills. The Congress and other opposition parties had criticised Modi for not visiting Manipur earlier. On Saturday, he travelled by road to the hill district of Churachandpur, interacted with displaced people, and inaugurated projects worth Rs 7,000 crore. He later addressed a gathering at Kangla Fort in Imphal, 61 km from Churachandpur. Modi called for strengthening dialogue to build a robust bridge of harmony between Manipur’s hill and valley districts.

On Sunday, addressing a rally in Assam’s Numaligarh, in the context of US tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, Modi said his government was taking steps to reduce imports of crude oil and gas by focusing more on exploration of fossil fuels and green energy. He inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition has made infiltration and demographic change in Assam a key plank. Modi claimed that Assam was facing a demographic challenge due to the Congress’s backing of infiltrators for votes. “The Assam government is evicting encroachers and providing land rights to deprived people,” he said. “We are taking steps for the welfare of tribals, who were neglected during the Congress rule,” the PM added.

Earlier in the day, at Mangaldoi in Assam’s Darrang district, Modi said Congress leaders insulted the memory of Bhupen Hazarika in 2019 when his government conferred the Bharat Ratna on the singer. He urged people to buy swadeshi goods. The PM halted his speech on several occasions and directed security officials to collect paintings of him and his mother from those who wanted to present them as gifts. He thanked them from the dais and asked them to write their names and addresses on the back of the paintings, promising to send them letters. The gesture comes after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, and Modi himself, criticised the rival INDIA bloc rally for insulting his mother.