5.8-magnitude quake hits North East; no loss of life, damage reported

Earthquake
The earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 5 km, officials added. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
A earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck parts of the northeast, no immediate reports of casualties or property damage have emerged, Assam government officials told news agency PTI. 
Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage. The tremor occurred at 4:41 pm on Sunday with its epicentre in Assam’s Udalguri district.
 
The earthquake originated at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres, officials added.

Topics :EarthquakeNatural Disasters

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

