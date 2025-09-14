Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Waqf Amendment: SC to pronounce interim order on three key issues on Monday

Waqf Amendment: SC to pronounce interim order on three key issues on Monday

A bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai on May 22 reserved the interim orders on these issues after hearing both sides in the waqf case

Supreme Court, SC

According to the cause list of September 15 uploaded on the apex court website, the court will deliver its order in the matter. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court is slated to pronounce on Monday its interim orders on three key issues, including the power to denotify properties declared as "waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed", which cropped up during the hearing of pleas challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

A bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai on May 22 reserved the interim orders on these issues after hearing both sides in the waqf case.

According to the cause list of September 15 uploaded on the apex court website, the court will deliver its order in the matter.

One of the issues relate to the power to denotify properties declared as "waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed" prescribed in the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

 

Before reserving the interim order, the bench heard arguments by advocates appearing for those challenging the amended waqf law, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, on three consecutive days.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court to give interim order on Waqf Act issues on September 15

Supreme Court, SC

SC declines urgent hearing on plea against mandatory waqf listing on UMEED

Supreme Court, SC

SC declines plea seeking transfer of Waqf Act petition from Delhi HC

Waqf Board

Centre notifies rules on portal, database, audit of Waqf properties

Garbha Griha shrine (left) behind the Eidgah (centre) and entrance of the Keshavdeva temple (right), 1988

Krishna Janmabhoomi: HC junks plea to rename mosque as 'disputed structure'

The bench previously identified the three issues, on which a stay was sought by the petitioners, for passing interim orders.

Apart from the issue of denotification, petitioners have raised questions over the composition of state waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council, where they contend only Muslims should operate except ex-officio members.

The third issue relates to a provision that says a waqf property will not be treated as a waqf when the collector conducts an inquiry to ascertain if the property is government land.

The Centre strongly defended the Act, saying waqf by its very nature was a "secular concept" and can't be stayed given the "presumption of constitutionality" in its favour.

Moreover, though waqf was an Islamic concept, it was not an essential part of Islam, it added.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, leading the petitioners, described the law as a "complete departure from historical legal and constitutional principles" and a means to "capture waqf through a non-judicial process".

On April 25, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs filed a preliminary 1,332-page affidavit defending the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 and opposed any "blanket stay" by the court on a "law having presumption of constitutionality passed by Parliament".

The Centre notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on April 8 after it got President Droupadi Murmu's assent on April 5.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on April 3 and April 4 respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

5.8-magnitude quake hits North East; no loss of life, damage reported

PM Modi

PM Modi launches ₹36k cr projects in Bihar after Assam, Manipur visits

Flood, Rajasthan Flood

Monsoon starts withdrawing from Rajasthan three days ahead of schedule

private buses, buses, bus stand

UP to provide bus connectivity to 12,200 villages: Transport minister

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Personal interests have triggered conflicts in the world: RSS chief Bhagwat

Topics : Waqf Board Supreme Court Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE India-W vs Australia-W 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025 Pitch ReportIndia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head StatsInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon