Home / India News / Weeks before Air India crash, Parliament panel flagged funding shortfall

Weeks before Air India crash, Parliament panel flagged funding shortfall

The panel report, tabled in March 2025, cited poor funding to key aviation bodies like AAIB and BCAS, and raised concerns over understaffing amid rapid expansion of India's airport network

Air India
Since 2014, India’s operational airports have doubled from 74 to 147, with a target of 220 by 2025–26. (Photo: Air India)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A report tabled by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tourism, Transport and Culture on March 25 had flagged “a distinct imbalance in the allocation of funds across key aviation bodies”. The crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad on June 12 has now thrust those warnings back into the public eye.
 
In the 2025–26 Budget Estimate, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was allocated ₹30 crore — nearly half of the ₹65 crore total budget set aside for aviation regulatory and safety bodies. In contrast, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), responsible for probing air crashes, received ₹20 crore, while the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which oversees airport security, was allotted only ₹15 crore.   
 
  The parliamentary panel expressed concern over this disproportionate distribution. It recommended a reassessment of the DGCA’s large share to ensure greater efficiency and accountability, especially as the AAIB and BCAS are critical to handling emergencies and securing the country’s expanding aviation infrastructure.
 

Is India’s airport growth outpacing its aviation safety budget?

 
Since 2014, India’s operational airports have doubled from 74 to 147, with a target of 220 by 2025–26. The panel cautioned that expanding services to Tier-II and Tier-III cities under the Udan scheme must be matched by proportional increases in funding for security and accident investigation.
 
“It is imperative to assess whether these funds are adequate to strengthen security infrastructure and enhance investigative capabilities. As aviation expands to Tier-II and Tier-III cities under the modified Udan scheme, security infrastructure and capabilities must be extended proportionally,” the report stated.
 

How is understaffing affecting DGCA, BCAS, and AAI performance?

 
The report also highlighted chronic vacancies across key aviation agencies: 53 per cent of sanctioned posts lie vacant in the DGCA, 35 per cent in BCAS, and 17 per cent in the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Committee members warned that understaffing could undermine safety reforms, even if budgets were increased.
 
“The committee is deeply concerned that chronic understaffing in these institutions could undermine safety, security, and service delivery standards, particularly as air traffic volumes continue to rise. The committee urges the Ministry of Civil Aviation to expedite the recruitment process to fill vacancies across DGCA, BCAS, and AAI, ensuring that regulatory oversight, security enforcement, and airport operations are not compromised,” the report said.     
 

What happened during the Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad?

 
Flight AI-171, a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into the campus of BJ Medical College minutes after take-off, killing 241 of the 242 passengers and crew, as well as 24 people on the ground.
 
Investigators have recovered the cockpit voice and flight data recorders; a preliminary report from the AAIB is awaited. Tata Group, owner of Air India, has announced ₹1 crore compensation for each victim’s family.
 

Will Parliament boost aviation safety budgets after the Air India crash?

 
Parliamentarians are expected to revisit the committee’s recommendations during the upcoming monsoon session. Whether the tragic lessons from Ahmedabad will translate into bigger budgets and faster hiring for AAIB and BCAS will be watched closely by India’s aviation industry — now the world’s third-largest.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi lays foundation stones for projects worth over ₹5,900 cr in Bihar

PM Kisan 20th instalment date: How to complete Aadhaar-based OTP e-KYC

Cong leaders detained ahead of PM Modi's visit to Odisha, OPCC slams move

Delhi govt likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment

Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investments; Adani Group to spend ₹18,910 cr

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaDGCAplane crashBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story