Weeks before Air India crash, Parliament panel flagged funding shortfall

A report tabled by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tourism, Transport and Culture on March 25 had flagged “a distinct imbalance in the allocation of funds across key aviation bodies”. The crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad on June 12 has now thrust those warnings back into the public eye.

The parliamentary panel expressed concern over this disproportionate distribution. It recommended a reassessment of the DGCA’s large share to ensure greater efficiency and accountability, especially as the AAIB and BCAS are critical to handling emergencies and securing the country’s expanding aviation infrastructure. Is India’s airport growth outpacing its aviation safety budget? Since 2014, India’s operational airports have doubled from 74 to 147, with a target of 220 by 2025–26. The panel cautioned that expanding services to Tier-II and Tier-III cities under the Udan scheme must be matched by proportional increases in funding for security and accident investigation.

“It is imperative to assess whether these funds are adequate to strengthen security infrastructure and enhance investigative capabilities. As aviation expands to Tier-II and Tier-III cities under the modified Udan scheme, security infrastructure and capabilities must be extended proportionally,” the report stated. How is understaffing affecting DGCA, BCAS, and AAI performance? The report also highlighted chronic vacancies across key aviation agencies: 53 per cent of sanctioned posts lie vacant in the DGCA, 35 per cent in BCAS, and 17 per cent in the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Committee members warned that understaffing could undermine safety reforms, even if budgets were increased.

The report also highlighted chronic vacancies across key aviation agencies: 53 per cent of sanctioned posts lie vacant in the DGCA, 35 per cent in BCAS, and 17 per cent in the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Committee members warned that understaffing could undermine safety reforms, even if budgets were increased.

"The committee is deeply concerned that chronic understaffing in these institutions could undermine safety, security, and service delivery standards, particularly as air traffic volumes continue to rise. The committee urges the Ministry of Civil Aviation to expedite the recruitment process to fill vacancies across DGCA, BCAS, and AAI, ensuring that regulatory oversight, security enforcement, and airport operations are not compromised," the report said. What happened during the Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad? Flight AI-171, a London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into the campus of BJ Medical College minutes after take-off, killing 241 of the 242 passengers and crew, as well as 24 people on the ground.