Air India crash: 215 DNA matches found, 198 bodies handed over to families

Earlier, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said that 222 victims of the AI-171 plane crash have been identified so far, including 214 based on DNA samples and eight without DNA matching

Air India plane crash
The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani | Image: Bloomberg
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:36 AM IST
Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi on Thursday said that 215 DNA samples have been matched, and the mortal remains of 198 deceased in the Air India AI-171 plane crash have been handed over to their respective families.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi said, "215 DNA samples have been matched, of which the mortal remains of 198 deceased have been handed over to their families...Of the 198 deceased, 149 are Indian nationals, seven Portuguese, 32 British and one Canadian."

He added that the mortal remains of 15 victims were dispatched by air and 183 by road via ambulances.

Earlier in the day, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said that 222 victims of the AI-171 plane crash have been identified so far, including 214 based on DNA samples and eight without DNA matching. He said their remains have been handed over to their families.

"Police also do their part of the investigation, but other agencies and the experts do the technical part, like analysing the black box, and the investigation is underway... 222 people have been identified so far, 214 based on DNA samples and eight were identified without DNA and their bodies have been handed over to their families," Malik told reporters.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu held a high-level video conference with all Airport Directors across the country to review ground-level preparedness and passenger support mechanisms in the light of rescheduling of flights happening due to multiple reasons like post-accident checks, weather changes, closing of certain airspaces due to geopolitical tensions, etc.

According to a release from the Civil Aviation Ministry, several directives were issued during the meeting, including Close liaison with airlines, which was emphasised to ensure passenger issues are addressed swiftly and on the spot. Availability of food, drinking water, and adequate seating facilities at terminals must be ensured, particularly during flight delays or congestion. Sufficient personnel must be deployed at key touchpoints to manage passenger grievances proactively.

On June 12, the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

