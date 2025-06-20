Home / India News / PM Kisan 20th instalment date: How to complete Aadhaar-based OTP e-KYC

PM Kisan 20th instalment date: How to complete Aadhaar-based OTP e-KYC

PM Kisan 20th instalment is expected to be released by the end of June 2025. All the farms have to complete the Aadhaar-based OTP e-KYC to receive the financial aid

PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment
PM Kisan 20th instalment (Photo: PTI)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PM Kisan 20th instalment date: Farmers across the country are eagerly awaiting the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, a crucial financial lifeline for millions. But to receive the upcoming payout directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, beneficiaries must complete the mandatory e-KYC process as per government guidelines.

PM Kisan 20th instalment: Expected date 

Since instalments are released every four months, and the last was distributed in February, the 20th instalment is likely to be credited by the end of June 2025.

Is e-KYC mandatory PM Kisan Instalment?

Yes, e-KYC is mandatory. It helps ensure transparencPM y by verifying the identity of genuine beneficiaries and eliminating middlemen, thus enabling direct benefit transfers to farmers' accounts.

How to complete Aadhaar OTP-based e-KYC to receive PM Kisan instalment?

Here’s how to complete Aadhaar OTB-based e-KYC:
  • Visit the official PM-Kisan portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in.
  • Click the ‘e-KYC’ option at the top right.
  • Enter your Aadhaar number.
  • Submit the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
  • Upon successful OTP verification, your e-KYC will be marked as complete.

PM Kisan: How to complete face authentication e-KYC via Mobile App?

Here are the simple steps to complete face authentication e-KYC via the Mobile App:
  • Open the PM-Kisan app and log in with your registered mobile number.
  • Navigate to the Beneficiary Status section
  • If e-KYC shows as “No”, click on ‘e-KYC’
  • Enter your Aadhaar number and give consent for a face scan
  • Once your face is successfully scanned, the e-KYC will be updated (status reflects within 24 hours)

What is PM-Kisan?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, provides financial support of ₹6,000 per year to eligible small and marginal farmers. This amount is disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 every four months.
 
As the 20th instalment is expected soon, all eligible farmers must complete their e-KYC promptly to avoid missing the upcoming payment. It’s advised to regularly check your beneficiary status and complete the process well in advance.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Air India crash: 220 victims identified, 202 bodies handed over to kin

Doctor threatens to crash Air India Express flight, deboarded in Bengaluru

Cong leaders detained ahead of PM Modi's visit to Odisha, OPCC slams move

Madurai-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air technical snag

Delhi govt likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment

Topics :PM Kisan YojanaPM Kisanfarmer's life

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story