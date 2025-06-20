PM Kisan 20th instalment date: How to complete Aadhaar-based OTP e-KYC

PM Kisan 20th instalment: Expected date
Is e-KYC mandatory PM Kisan Instalment?
How to complete Aadhaar OTP-based e-KYC to receive PM Kisan instalment?
- Visit the official PM-Kisan portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in.
- Click the ‘e-KYC’ option at the top right.
- Enter your Aadhaar number.
- Submit the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
- Upon successful OTP verification, your e-KYC will be marked as complete.
PM Kisan: How to complete face authentication e-KYC via Mobile App?
- Open the PM-Kisan app and log in with your registered mobile number.
- Navigate to the Beneficiary Status section
- If e-KYC shows as “No”, click on ‘e-KYC’
- Enter your Aadhaar number and give consent for a face scan
- Once your face is successfully scanned, the e-KYC will be updated (status reflects within 24 hours)
What is PM-Kisan?
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app