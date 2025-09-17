'I am truly overwhelmed': PM Modi thanks nation for birthday wishes

“I am truly overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas. This affection strengthens and inspires me. I thank the people for the same,” he said in a post on X.

Acknowledges social service efforts across India

In his message, Modi appreciated the social service initiatives carried out by people across the country. “This inherent goodness in our people sustains our society and gives us the courage to overcome all challenges with hope and positivity. I compliment everyone who is at the forefront of such endeavours,” he said.

Modi said the numerous wishes and the trust people place in him are a source of strength. “I see them as a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India. I resolve to continue working with even greater energy and devotion, so that we realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.