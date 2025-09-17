'I am truly overwhelmed': PM Modi thanks nation for birthday wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked people in India and abroad for the birthday wishes, blessings and messages of affection he received.
“I am truly overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas. This affection strengthens and inspires me. I thank the people for the same,” he said in a post on X.
World leaders and prominent personalities also extended greetings as Modi turned 75. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked the occasion by launching welfare initiatives under its fortnight-long “Sewa Pakhwada”.
In his message, Modi appreciated the social service initiatives carried out by people across the country. “This inherent goodness in our people sustains our society and gives us the courage to overcome all challenges with hope and positivity. I compliment everyone who is at the forefront of such endeavours,” he said.
Modi said the numerous wishes and the trust people place in him are a source of strength. “I see them as a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India. I resolve to continue working with even greater energy and devotion, so that we realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.
Modi inaugurates development projects in MP
PM Modi also visited Madhya Pradesh on his birthday, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in Dhar. He launched the PM MITRA Park, India’s largest integrated textile park, set to generate 3 lakh jobs, and inaugurated the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign to provide free health screenings for women. He also rolled out the Madhya Pradesh edition of ‘Adi Seva Parv’ to empower tribal communities and distributed the one-croreth Sickle Cell screening Card, urging "tribal mothers and sisters to ensure they undergo screening for sickle cell anaemia".
