Bihar elections: EVMs get a makeover; coloured candidate pics, bolder font

Voters in Bihar will witness a new colourful change on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) this election, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the ballot paper of these machines will now feature coloured photographs of the contesting candidates.

According to the ECI, the development is part of its efforts to improve clarity and readability for voters.

Under the new format, candidates’ photographs will now be printed in colour, with their faces occupying “three-fourths of the photo space for better visibility, the ECI said. Names of all candidates, including NOTA, will be printed in a uniform font type and size, while serial numbers will appear in the international form of Indian numerals in bold, size 30, for greater clarity.