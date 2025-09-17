Home / India News / Supreme Court calls for penal action against farmers for stubble burning

Supreme Court calls for penal action against farmers for stubble burning

CJI says jailing violators could deter stubble burning, a key cause of winter smog

Supreme Court, SC
The CJI clarified that the court was not recommending mass arrests but selective prosecutions to act as a deterrent. (Photo: PTI)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Wednesday recommended “selective arrests” of a few farmers involved in stubble burning, saying that it would send across the right message and help curb the menace of winter pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
Stressing that the stubble burning practice is a major contributor to Delhi-NCR’s hazardous air quality in winter, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice BR Gavai, along with Justice K Vinod Chandran, raised the issue while hearing a suo-motu case relating to filling up vacancies in the state pollution control boards of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab.
 
The court asked if there were provisions to criminalise crop residue burning.
 
On this, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the Bench that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act prescribes penalties against officers who fail to enforce norms. But there was no such provision for individual farmers.
 
When asked under which law the practice of stubble burning is prohibited, the Bench was told that it was the Environment Protection Act (EPA). The court, however, noted that the criminal prosecution provisions under the law have been withdrawn.
 
The CJI said that prosecuting only officers would be insufficient. 
 
“It is difficult for an official to monitor so many villages. If some agriculturists are found violating the law, at least a few should be sent behind bars. It will send the right message,” CJI Gavai said, urging the Centre to consider extending penal provisions to cultivators.
 
Bhati, in response, told the apex court that prosecutions had earlier been withdrawn as a matter of national policy, considering the social sensitivity around farmers. 
 
The CJI, however, cautioned against a blanket exemption. 
 
“Farmers hold a special place in our hearts. Because of their effort we eat. But that does not mean they should escape responsibility when the environment of the country is at stake,” he said. 
 
He warned that if the government does not decide on the issue with stakeholders, the court may issue a mandamus. A mandamus is an order to an authority to perform a public or statutory duty.
 
The bench also referred to reports indicating that crop stubble could be repurposed as biofuel, reducing the need for burning.
 
During the hearing, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Punjab government, opposed criminalising small cultivators, arguing that it would devastate their families.
 
Mehra said the state uses a “red entry” system under which defaulting farmers lose access to grain markets and online portals, a deterrent more effective than jail terms.
 
“Most farmers are hand-to-mouth. If you jail a farmer with one hectare of land, five dependents also suffer. For large farmers, stricter measures may be needed, but prosecuting small ones is counterproductive,” Mehra argued before the court.
 
The CJI clarified that the court was not recommending mass arrests but selective prosecutions to act as a deterrent.
 
Meanwhile, Amicus Curiae Aparajita Singh told the bench that farmers delay sowing paddy in summer to conserve groundwater. This reduces the harvesting window to two months, leaving farmers with little time to prepare fields for the next crop, forcing them to burn stubble to meet deadlines, Singh said. 
 
The hearing was adjourned after the ASG sought time to place status reports on record. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRF urges GST cut on helmets to reduce fatalities in road accidents

India among top global contributors in reporting drug adverse events: DGCI

Highlights: Delhi court extends BMW driver's judicial custody till Sept 27

Highway contracts to face stricter checks as NHAI revises bid provisions

Masked men loot ₹21 crore in cash, gold from SBI branch in Karnataka

Topics :Stubble burningSupreme Courtstubble burning air pollution

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story