B20 summit: PM Modi calls for framework on crypto, ethical use of AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a global framework on cryptocurrencies, and an ethical usage of artificial intelligence (AI).

Addressing the B20 Summit India 2023, organised by CII here, the prime minister also called for observing 'International Consumer Care Day' once a year and switch over to 'green credit' from the current practice of carbon credit trading.

Modi also said India has become the face of digital revolution in the era of Industry 4.0, and also holds an important place in building an efficient and trusted global supply chain.

"There is a challenge associated with cryptocurrencies. In this matter maximum integrated approach is needed. I think there is a need for preparing a global framework which should take care of interests of all stakeholders," the prime minister said.

Modi further said a similar approach is needed regarding AI.

Making a strong pitch for focus on 'consumer care', he asked global businesses to consider observing 'International Consumer Care Day' once a year.

"Businesses have successfully gone beyond borders and boundaries. Now is the time to take businesses beyond just the bottomline. This can only be done by focusing on supply chain resilience and sustainability," he added.