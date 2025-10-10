Home / India News / SC grants Centre six weeks to respond to plea on J&K statehood timeline

SC grants Centre six weeks to respond to plea on J&K statehood timeline

Petitioners urged the Supreme Court to enforce the Centre's earlier promise to restore statehood and pleaded that the same should be fulfilled within a reasonable timeframe

Supreme Court, SC
The interim order was passed in a batch of petitions seeking the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Friday gave the Central government six weeks to respond to a petition seeking a clear timeline for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which was split into two Union Territories in 2019, Bar and Bench reported. 
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran directed the Centre to file its response within six weeks. 
In its order, the court said, “Learned SG states that elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly were held in a peaceful manner and an elected government was put in place... It is stated that the Centre and state are in consultation. Learned SG seeks more time to respond. We grant six weeks to respond to the submissions made by the petitioners.” 
The interim order was passed in a batch of petitions seeking the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory.
 

Background: Abrogation of Article 370

Jammu and Kashmir was divided into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370. While the Supreme Court upheld the removal of special status, it had earlier refused to rule on the validity of the 2019 law enabling the division, taking the Solicitor General’s assurance that statehood would eventually be restored, Bar and Bench reported. 
During Friday’s hearing, SG Tushar Mehta told the apex court that broader issues needed resolution before statehood could be reinstated. The Bench also referred to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in April, which claimed 26 lives. “See, the decision is to be taken after taking all factors. See what happened in Pahalgam,” CJI Gavai said.   

Petitioners demand fulfilment of assurance

Petitioners urged the top court to enforce the union government’s previous promise to restore statehood. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said, “There was a solemn undertaking... Pahalgam was under their watch.” 
SG Mehta objected sharply: “I take objection. Under our government’s watch. Who are they? The Supreme Court must rule on this!” 
The petitioners argued that the promise should be fulfilled within a reasonable timeframe. “Statehood was taken away in 2019, and we are now in 2025... elections have also been held,” Sankaranarayanan said. 
SG Mehta, while noting progress in the region, cautioned against exaggerated reports of unrest. “99.99 per cent of the people there... treat the government of India as their own government. So all that they are saying must be taken with a pinch of salt,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC rejects plea on rules for suspension, blocking of social media accounts

SC seeks Centre, EC's reply on PIL for restoring undertrials' voting rights

LIVE news updates: Earthquake off Southern Philippines triggers tsunami warning

Kerala HC orders registration of criminal case over Sabarimala gold issue

Cough syrup deaths: SC rejects PIL seeking CBI probe, safety review

Topics :Article 370Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir governmentBS Web ReportsSupreme CourtCentre

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story