SC grants Centre six weeks to respond to plea on J&K statehood timeline

The Supreme Court on Friday gave the Central government six weeks to respond to a petition seeking a clear timeline for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which was split into two Union Territories in 2019, Bar and Bench reported.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran directed the Centre to file its response within six weeks.

In its order, the court said, “Learned SG states that elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly were held in a peaceful manner and an elected government was put in place... It is stated that the Centre and state are in consultation. Learned SG seeks more time to respond. We grant six weeks to respond to the submissions made by the petitioners.”

The interim order was passed in a batch of petitions seeking the restoration of statehood for the Union Territory. ALSO READ: Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on security situation in J&K Background: Abrogation of Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir was divided into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370 . While the Supreme Court upheld the removal of special status, it had earlier refused to rule on the validity of the 2019 law enabling the division, taking the Solicitor General’s assurance that statehood would eventually be restored, Bar and Bench reported.

ALSO READ: Centre failed to honour its promises on statehood to J&K, Ladakh: Omar During Friday’s hearing, SG Tushar Mehta told the apex court that broader issues needed resolution before statehood could be reinstated. The Bench also referred to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in April, which claimed 26 lives. “See, the decision is to be taken after taking all factors. See what happened in Pahalgam,” CJI Gavai said. Petitioners demand fulfilment of assurance Petitioners urged the top court to enforce the union government’s previous promise to restore statehood. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said, “There was a solemn undertaking... Pahalgam was under their watch.”