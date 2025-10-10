Home / India News / ED raids Bengal minister's property, 5 more Kolkata sites in jobs scam case

The ED teams raided the minister's residence-cum-office in Salt Lake, and the houses of former officials of the Dum Dum Municipality

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted search operations at six locations in Kolkata.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted search operations at six locations in Kolkata, including a property belonging to West Bengal minister Sujit Bose, in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of a civic organisation, a senior official said.

The ED teams raided the minister's residence-cum-office in Salt Lake, and the houses of former officials of the Dum Dum Municipality, he said.

"Today's raids are aimed at collecting documents linked to corruption. The office of the minister was not originally on our list," the ED official told PTI.

The central agency had earlier conducted a raid at Bose's residence and questioned him for over 12 hours in connection with the same case in January 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateWest BengalKolkata

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

