PM Modi calls for rules-based maritime order amid rising Hormuz tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on commercial vessels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for a “rules-based” maritime order.

"Our vision is of a free, open, secure and rules-based maritime order that brings greater peace, prosperity and progress for all. I am confident that Sagarmanthan will give greater strength to this larger vision," PM Modi said in a letter presented at Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue here.

India's relationship with the ocean is also about responsibility, Modi said. “We believe the oceans must become a source of shared prosperity, where every country has a voice and an opportunity to grow,” he said.