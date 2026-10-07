Home / India News / PM Modi calls for rules-based maritime order amid rising Hormuz tensions

PM Modi calls for rules-based maritime order amid rising Hormuz tensions

Modi stresses shared prosperity and responsibility at Sagarmanthan, as the shipping ministry announces an industry coalition for the India-EU Green Shipping Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of SEMICON India 2026, at Yashobhoomi, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: PTI
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 10:21 PM IST
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Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on commercial vessels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for a “rules-based” maritime order.
 
"Our vision is of a free, open, secure and rules-based maritime order that brings greater peace, prosperity and progress for all. I am confident that Sagarmanthan will give greater strength to this larger vision," PM Modi said in a letter presented at Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue here.
 
India's relationship with the ocean is also about responsibility, Modi said. “We believe the oceans must become a source of shared prosperity, where every country has a voice and an opportunity to grow,” he said.
 
Ahead of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also announced an industry coalition for the proposed India-EU Green Shipping Corridor, comprising ports like V O Chidambaranar in Tuticorin, renewable energy players and infrastructure players.
 
The government is looking at a broad maritime agenda in all spheres, Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar said. He also added that the ministry will host a shipbuilding investment conclave next month in New Delhi.
 
Modi said Indian seafarers now form the second-largest maritime workforce in the world, with young Indians earning respect across the world's oceans.
 
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Topics :Narendra Modimaritime securityWest Asiaseafarers

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

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