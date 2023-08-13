Home / India News / PM Modi changes social media DP to tricolour, urges people to do same

PM Modi changes social media DP to tricolour, urges people to do same

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to change the display picture of their social media accounts to the tricolour in the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime minister had on Friday called on people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to change the display picture of their social media accounts to the tricolour in the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Modi also changed the display picture of his social media accounts to the national flag.

BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, followed suit and posted the tricolour as their display pictures.

The prime minister had on Friday called on people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15.

"In the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," Modi said on microblogging site X.

He has also urged people to upload their photos with the tricolour on www.harghartiranga.com.

A similar campaign was initiated last year as well.

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

