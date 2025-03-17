PM Modi flags 'anti-India activities' in joint presser with New Zealand PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over the growing pro-Khalistani activities in New Zealand during a joint media briefing alongside visiting Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in New Delhi on Monday. Without mentioning Khalistanis, the Prime Minister said he shared concerns over "anti-India activities" taking place in New Zealand. Referring to the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, PM Modi underlined the need for global unity and strict action against those who spread terror. "We have the same opinion on terrorism. Whether it is the terror attack on Christ Church on March 15, 2019, or Mumbai 26/11, terrorism is unacceptable in every manner. Strict action is necessary against terror perpetrators. We will work together against terrorist, separatist and extremist elements," he said.

"We have shared our concern regarding anti-India activities in New Zealand. We are sure we will keep getting the New Zealand government's assistance against these illegal activities," PM Modi added.

The Ministry of External Affairs conducted a special briefing shortly after their joint presses, confirming that the issue of pro-Khalistan activities in New Zealand was raised during the meeting.

ALSO READ | From childhood to govt, key takeaways from PM Modi's chat with Lex Fridman "About Khalistam, this was an issue that came up... We do alert our friends to the activities of anti-India elements in their countries and their abuse of freedom of speech and other democratic freedoms to glorify terrorism and to threaten attacks against our diplomats, our parliament or our events in India. So these were also conveyed. The government of New Zealand has been receptive and has taken our concerns on board in the past as well," said MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar.

What did PM Modi, Luxon say?

Earlier, PM Modi and Luxon held wide-ranging talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, focusing on deepening bilateral ties, boosting security cooperation, and tackling pressing issues like terrorism and illegal migration.

A key outcome of their meeting was a decision to formulate a joint agreement to curb illegal migration. "Work will be done by India and New Zealand to formulate an agreement to deal with the issue of illegal migration," PM Modi announced during the joint press conference.

The Prime Minister also welcomed New Zealand’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative, highlighting both nations’ shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region. "We both support a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We believe in the policy of development, not expansionism. We welcome New Zealand on joining the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative," he added.

Luxon, who arrived in India on March 16 for a five-day official visit, is the chief guest at the 10th Raisina Dialogue, where he will deliver the keynote address. He is also set to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Expressing gratitude for India’s hospitality, Luxon praised the Indian government for its warm welcome. "The Indian government has been incredibly generous and very welcoming," he said. He also spoke about the vibrant Indian community in New Zealand and the significant role "Indian-Kiwis" play across various sectors.

Highlighting the importance of the visit, Luxon noted that he brought the largest-ever delegation to accompany a New Zealand Prime Minister on a foreign trip. "I've brought along a senior delegation of community and business leaders here to India—the largest ever group to accompany a New Zealand PM on a foreign trip. Was great to catch up with them after our arrival and before we kick off our events in Delhi and Mumbai," Luxon wrote on X.

India and New Zealand have enjoyed friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1952. Both countries are members of the Commonwealth, follow similar legal systems, and share common goals of inclusive economic growth and democratic governance.

(With inputs from ANI)