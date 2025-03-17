Tamil Nadu police detains BJP's Soundararajan over TASMAC scam protest

Tamil Nadu police on Monday detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan for protesting against the alleged TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited) scam, according to a report by ANI.

“They are arresting me from my residence. I won’t go separately. I want everyone to come with me,” Soundararajan told reporters, as she was taken into custody.

According to ANI report, a heavy police presence was seen outside her house in Chennai. Earlier in the day, Soundararajan stated that every citizen had the right to protest. Speaking about the alleged TASMAC scam, she said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had uncovered financial irregularities worth Rs 1,000 crore in the state-run liquor corporation.

“In a country, everyone has the right to protest against anything. The ED has revealed that there have been Rs 1,000 crore irregularities in TASMAC. And in this regard, we have announced a peaceful agitation. But they have surrounded us. We don’t fear such a type of custody. We will fight for the people,” she said.

Criticism over Tamil Nadu Budget

Meanwhile, BJP leader CR Kesavan had earlier criticised the Tamil Nadu government’s budget, calling it “dismal, directionless” and adding that it ignored the people’s needs. He said the state’s debt had reached Rs 9.3 trillion, making Tamil Nadu the highest debtor in the country.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused state minister V Senthil Balaji of being the “kingpin” behind multiple scams. He alleged that the TASMAC scam involved more than Rs 1,000 crore and questioned Balaji’s right to remain a minister.

“I have my sources. I believe (the corruption) is over a thousand crore (rupees). Senthil Balaji is involved in every single scam. He is the kingpin. The Supreme Court has questioned if he has the moral right to stay a Minister,” Annamalai said.

Calling Balaji the “liquor minister”, Annamalai also accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of reinstating him as soon as he was released from jail. He further claimed that the TASMAC scam was even bigger than the Delhi liquor scam.

What is the TASMAC scam?

According to a report by news agency PTI, the ED on Thursday said that it has found several problems in the way TASMAC, which controls liquor sales in Tamil Nadu, operates. The agency said there was “manipulation” in tender processes and unaccounted cash transactions of Rs 1,000 crore through distillery companies.