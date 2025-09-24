Home / India News / PM Modi condoles death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz

PM Modi condoles death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz

Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the top religious authority of the Islamic state for over two decades

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh.

Modi said on X, "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief."  Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the top religious authority of the Islamic state for over two decades. His death was announced on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiSaudi Arabia

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

