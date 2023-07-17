PM Modi congratulates athletes for performance at Asian Athletics C'ships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian contingent at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand from July 12-16, which returned home with a total of 27 medals, the highest by the team on foreign soil in this tournament.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the athletes.

"Outstanding performance by the Indian contingent at the 25th Asian Athletics Championship 2023! Our athletes won 27 medals, the highest medal tally on foreign soil in an edition of the Championships. Congrats to our athletes for this achievement. It fills our hearts with pride," tweeted PM Modi.

India finished the competition at third place with 27 medals, consisting of six gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals. Japan topped the charts with 37 medals.

India's medal winners at the event:

-Jyothi Yarraji (Women's 100m hurdles, Gold), Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's triple jump, Gold), Parul Chaudhary (Women's 3000m steeplechase, Gold), Ajay Kumar Saroj (Men's 1500m, Gold), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's shot put, Gold) and Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Mishra, Amoj Jacob, Subha Venkatesan (Mixed 4x400m relay team, Gold).

-Shaili Singh (Women's long jump, Silver), Anil Sarvesh Kushare (Men's high jump, Silver), Murali Sreeshankar (Men's long jump, Silver), Swapna Barman (Heptathlon, Silver), Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km race walk, Silver), Chanda (Women's 800m, Silver), Parul Chaudhary(Women's 5000m, Silver), Krishan Kumar (Men's 800m, Silver), Abha Khatua (Women's shot put, Silver), DP Manu (Men's javelin throw, Silver), Jyothi Yarraji (Women's 200m, Silver) and Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Mijo Chacko Kurian, Rajesh Ramesh (Men's 4x400m relay, Silver).

-Abhishek Pal (Men's 10000m, Bronze), Aishwarya Mishra (Women's 400m, Bronze), Tejaswin Shankar (Men's decathlon, Bronze), Santhosh Kumar (Men's 400m hurdles, Bronze), Vikash Singh (Men's 20km race walk, Bronze), Ankita (Women's 5000m, Bronze), Manpreet Kaur(Women's shot put, Bronze), Gulveer Singh (Men's 5000m, Bronze) and Rezoana Mallick Heena, Aishwarya Mishra, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan (Women's 4x400m relay, Bronze).