Home / India News / PM Modi congratulates athletes for winning 202 medals at Special Olympics

PM Modi congratulates athletes for winning 202 medals at Special Olympics

India finished the final day of the Games by taking their medal tally to 202 medals (76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze), with the last of the medals coming from the athletics track

ANI
PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals.

India finished the final day of the Games by taking their medal tally to 202 medals (76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze), with the last of the medals coming from the athletics track.

"Congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals. In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and applaud the perseverance of these remarkable athletes," PM Modi tweeted.

 

Congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals. In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and applaud the perseverance of these remarkable athletes.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2023

The Special Olympics World Games 2023 came to a close here on Sunday, after an evocative, emotional and triumphant closing ceremony at the Brandenburg Gate in the centre of the city. The gate had served as a restricted zone when the city was divided by the Wall, and has, ever since been a beacon of unity -- a fitting parable for a sporting event that celebrates unity, diversity and special skills.

Indian athletes notched six medals from the track events (2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze). The headlines would undoubtedly go to the gold medallists Aanchal Goyal (400m, Level B Female) and Ravimathi Arumugam (400m, Level C Female) who blew away their competition to take the top of the podium. And yet, it is important to note that the colour of the medal is not in itself a judge of the performance. Saket Kundu, who had earlier grabbed a silver medal in the mini javelin Level B, also won a bronze in the Level B 400m, a rare double act in the track and field.

Also Read

Over 30 nations back ban on Russia, Belarus competing in int'l events

Int'l Olympic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh to witness mega jogging event

Sports leaders meet amid uncertainty over Russians playing Olympics 2024

IOC awards Olympic Order to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus

255-members to represent India at Special Olympics World Summer Games

Odisha CM Patnaik urges FM Sitharaman to withdraw 18% GST on Kendu leaves

Assam floods affect preparations for Eid al-Adha celebration in Barpeta

J-K conducts trial run to check security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra

Dhami holds review meeting amid heavy rain, asks officials to be prepared

Arms, ammunition recovered from Imphal after search op conducted: Police

Topics :Narendra Modiathletes

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story