PM Modi ensured public welfare schemes reach every person: Gujarat CM

The Gujarat Chief Minister was addressing a meeting programme of beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi Yojana and their families at GMDC Ground here

He said that the poor in the country are now living a life of self-dependence | (PTI Photo)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various public welfare schemes and ensured that these schemes reached each and every person in the country.

The Gujarat Chief Minister was addressing a meeting programme of beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi Yojana and their families at GMDC Ground here.

He said that the poor in the country are now living a life of self-dependence.

"As a result of the schemes launched by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the poor of the country is now living a life of self-dependence. PM Modi made various public welfare schemes and also made sure that these schemes reached each and every person. Now the people are realising that this government is the one that will bring solutions to their problems. The same faith was expressed in the recent state elections," CM Patel said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also present at the event, said that the Prime Minister has raised the lifestyle of 60 crore poor people in the country.

"PM Modi has imagined an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It is a huge imagination. Being independent in space and defence is also included in it. This is a campaign to make trade, industry and business, and the 140 crore people of India 'Atmanirbhar'... PM Modi pays attention to space, research and development, and defence, but the most he has done is that he raised the lifestyle of 60 crore poor people in the country," he said.

After addressing the event, Shah left for Gandhinagar, where he is scheduled to dedicate several development works to the public, including the Pansar Lake in the Kalol area.

Topics :Narendra ModiGujaratGujarat governmentwelfare schemes

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

