Home / India News / WCD ministry launches several projects in 2023, impact to be seen next year

WCD ministry launches several projects in 2023, impact to be seen next year

From establishing G20's working group on women's empowerment to integration of the child helpline with the Emergency Response Support System 112, 2023 saw the beginning of several initiatives

Leaders of the G20 agreed to establish a working group on the empowerment of women to support the G20 Women's Ministerial after several deliberations spearheaded by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

From establishing G20's working group on women's empowerment to integration of the child helpline with the Emergency Response Support System 112, 2023 saw the beginning of several initiatives by the Women and Child Development Ministry.

These initiatives aim to address key issues concerning the well-being of women and children across the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also remained in the limelight during the year.

The NCW found itself in a soup over not acting in the incident of public assault of women in Manipur despite receiving the complaint a month before a video of the incident went viral. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had accepted receiving the complaint from the activists.

"We had to verify the authenticity. And also, the complaints were not from Manipur, some were not even from India. We reached out to authorities but no response was received from them but then we took suo motu cognisance when the video (of women being paraded naked) went viral," she had old PTI.

Leaders of the G20 agreed to establish a working group on the empowerment of women to support the G20 Women's Ministerial after several deliberations spearheaded by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

The ministry also initiated integration of the child helpline with the Emergency Response Support System 112 (ERSS-112). Run directly by state and district functionaries in nine states and Union territories, this integration aims to enhance the efficiency of emergency response for children in distress.

Through the year, Poshan tracker emerged as a go-to tool for the government to give out figures related to children and women's nutrition.

According to the latest data of the Poshan Tracker, 37 per cent stunting, 17 per cent underweight, 6 per cent wasting and 5 per cent overweight children have been found out of the 7.44 crore children measured.

The Women and Child Development Ministry also is set to rank districts under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, with plans to incentivize top-performing districts.

Irani said the move is aimed at promoting gender equality and education for girls, fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment.

The ministry has also directed child welfare and protection committees at the village level to identify children eligible for support under the sponsorship component of the Mission Vatsalya Scheme.

Financial assistance will be provided based on recommendations from the committees. Irani recently announced the government's ambitious plan to launch 5000 creches in city centres which she said will play a crucial role in providing safe and accessible childcare facilities, supporting working parents and ensuring the overall well-being of children.

To address the trafficking of minor girls and young women from neighbouring countries, the ministry announced it will provide financial assistance to states and Union territories in border areas. Protection and rehabilitation homes will be established to support victims and curb human trafficking, a senior ministry official said.

Irani also urged child welfare committees to review the cases of older children in child-care homes, facilitating their expedited adoption for a better future, as the issue of adoption of older children remained a problem.

As 2023 comes to a close, it now needs to be seen how the ground implementation of the several initiatives launched would work out next year.

Also Read

Smriti Irani opposes menstruation leave policy, says it's 'not a handicap'

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

Termination of govt servants, China's visa denial to Wushu players rock AP

Sports Ministry suspends WFI-led by Sanjay Singh till further notice

Houthi attack: Navy denies US claim, says MV SAIBABA tank not India-flagged

Lives were saved during cyclones due to world-class equipment: RMC Chennai

French judge to decide on extending stay of 303 passengers, mostly Indians

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Smriti IraniMinistry of Women and Child DevelopmentNational CommisionNCW

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story