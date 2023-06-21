

PM Modi has travelled to Washington this week on an official state visit to discuss issues related to economics, technology, policy, and defense. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden are expected to discuss issues concerning policies, past agreements, and human rights along with discussions to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations.



India has been a member of the US generalised system of preference (GSP) programme since it was launched in 1975, it was denied beneficiary status in 2019. As beneficiaries of this programme, eligible products can enter the US duty-free. During this meeting, areas of concern from both nations are likely to come up. Experts speculate that some of the key points raised would include issues on non-immigrant visas, the still pending social security agreement (SSA), the restoration of India's GSP status, and penal duties & import tax on steel and aluminum, according to a report by the Hindu BusinessLine.



On the US side, Reuter has reported that 75 lawmakers in the US have urged Biden to raise issues regarding human rights in a letter sent to the president. Currently, 20 countries have an SSA with India that ensures citizens and residents of India do not have to pay a double social security tax while working in foreign countries.



"A series of independent, credible reports reflect troubling signs in India toward the shrinking of political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedoms and internet access," the letter read. According to the report, lawmakers are concerned about religious tolerance, press freedoms, internet access, and the targeting of civil society groups.



Both countries want to create close ties to better counterweight China's influence in global economics. They did add that Washington wanted a "close and warm relationship" with the world's largest democracy. Therefore, while common areas of interest needed to be shared, differences should also be discussed "in an honest and forthright way."