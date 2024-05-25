PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Gujarat's Rajkot fire tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire tragedy in Gujarat's Rajkot and said the local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

At least 11 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a crowded game zone in Rajkot city in the evening, police said.



Modi said on X, "Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected."



Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone and officials feared the count of casualties may go up as several children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend.



My heart goes out to families who lost their near and dear ones: Prez Murmu on Rajkot fire



President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot.

At least 17 people, including children, were killed and three others were injured in a massive fire on Saturday evening that raged in a gaming zone where several people were enjoying a summer vacation outing in Rajkot.

In a post on X, Murmu said, "I am deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives in a fire accident at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones including young children. I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of those being rescued."



Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also offered condolences on the incident.

In a post on X, Dhankar said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in Rajkot. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and pray for speedy recovery of the injured.