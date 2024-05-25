Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot, casualties feared: Police

'A fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone and there is information of some casualties,' Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav told media persons

Representative Image

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Rajkot
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening with casualties feared, police said.
"A fire broke out at the TRP gaming zone and there is information of some casualties," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav told media persons.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He said an effort was underway to control the blaze.
 
The number of casualties, if any, will be known once the fire is brought under control and a cooling operation is conducted.
"We will then be able to find out the exact number of casualties inside the zone (after fire is controlled). We will also investigate the cause of the fire, and a message has been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to shut," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gaming fire safety Fire accident Rajkot

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon