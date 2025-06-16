Home / India News / PM Modi receives Cyprus' top honour, holds talks to boost bilateral ties

PM Modi receives Cyprus' top honour, holds talks to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Cyprus saw high-level meetings, economic agreements, and the launch of new investment platforms as India and Cyprus expand bilateral cooperation

PM Modi receives Cyprus’ top civilian honour, Order of Makarios III, during first visit | Photo: X/BJP4India
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, Cyprus’ highest civilian honour, by President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday.
 
“Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations,” PM Modi posted on X after the ceremony in Nicosia’s Presidential Palace.
 
PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Cyprus from June 15-16, his first as prime minister. The stop is part of a three-nation tour that will also take him to Croatia and Canada, where he will participate in the G7 Summit from June 16-17. 
 

First visit in over two decades by Indian PM

During the visit, the Prime Minister held talks to deepen bilateral ties and pitched India as a global growth engine to Cypriot business leaders.
 
“It is after 23 years that a Prime Minister of Bharat has visited Cyprus. The very first programme being a business roundtable, shows how central economic stakeholders are to our relationship,” he said at a business meet in Limassol.
 
PM Modi highlighted India's transformation over the past decade, citing economic reforms, political stability, and a thriving start-up ecosystem. “Bharat is now the world’s fifth-largest economy and moving rapidly towards becoming the third-largest,” he said.
 
He called Cyprus a “reliable partner”, especially in foreign direct investment, and said India offered “immense opportunities” in sectors such as infrastructure, digital payments, AI, manufacturing, and green energy.
 

India Cyprus sign economic and digital partnerships 

Deals signed during the visit include a Memorandum of Understanding between NSE International Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange, and an agreement to introduce India's UPI payment system for cross-border use via Eurobank Cyprus.
 
PM Modi also welcomed the launch of the India–Greece–Cyprus Business and Investment Council, calling it “an important platform for economic cooperation”.
 

Support for India–EU strategic partnership

With Cyprus set to assume the EU Council Presidency next year, both sides reaffirmed support for the India–EU Strategic Partnership and expressed optimism over finalising the India-EU Free Trade Agreement by year-end.
 
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, in Larnaca. Kombos described the visit as “historic” and said it reflected “our shared commitment to strengthening Cyprus–India ties through diplomacy, dialogue, and mutual respect”.
 
Before departing for Cyprus, PM Modi described the Mediterranean nation as “a close friend and an important partner”. He said his visit would “build upon historical bonds and expand our ties in trade, investment, security and technology, and promote people-to-people exchanges”. 

Topics :Narendra ModiCyprusIndia-CyprusBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

