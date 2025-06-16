Five killed, 18 injured as pick-up van overturns in Bihar's Saran

Five people were killed and at least 18 others injured when a pick-up van overturned following a tyre burst in Bihar's Saran district on Monday, police said.
The accident happened near Nayagaon locality of the district, the police said.
The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased and injured.
Speaking to PTI, Saran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumar Ashish said, "The incident took place at around 6 am on Monday near Nayagaon locality when the vehicle (pick-up van), carrying several passengers, lost control after one of its front tyres burst.
According to locals, despite attempts to regain control, the vehicle veered off the road and overturned. Four people died on the spot. The police immediately reached the spot and took the victims to the nearest hospital, the SSP said.
Another victim died during treatment, the SSP said, adding at least 18 injured people were undergoing treatment at the hospital.
"We are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased people," the SSP said.
The driver of the vehicle also suffered injuries. Further investigation is on, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
