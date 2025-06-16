Air India crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Rupani's mortal remains handed over to kin

The mortal remains of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last week, were handed over to his family members by the civil hospital authorities here on Monday.

The last rites of Rupani will be held in his hometown Rajkot after a funeral procession on Monday evening.

Rupani, 68, who was the chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-Covid recovery phase.

He was among the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12.

DNA tests identify 87 victims, 47 bodies handed over to kin While 241 persons on board the aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived. Besides, 29 persons are reported to have died in the disaster on the ground, which includes five MBBS students. As Rupani's body was charred beyond recognition, his mortal remains were identified on Sunday after matching the DNA samples with that of his relatives. His wife Anjali Rupani and other family members were present at the city civil hospital on Monday when the mortal remains were handed over to them. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other ministers were also present.