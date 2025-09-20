Malayalam actor Mohanlal to receive prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the country's highest recognition in the field of cinema, the I&B ministry announced on Saturday.
In a post on X, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the actor, director and producer is being honoured on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema.
The award will be presented to the 65-year-old during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23.
Mohanlal's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history, the ministry said.
With a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.
Some of his most popular and critically-acclaimed movies include Thanmathra, Drishyam, Vanaprastham, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Pulimurugan.
Known for his effortless screen presence and wide range, he has received two National Film Awards for best actor, nine Kerala State Awards and international honours.
In addition to acting honours, Mohanlal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001, and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution to the arts.
