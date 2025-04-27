PM Modi honours ex-Isro chief Kasturirangan, lauds his contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former Isro Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan and stated that under his leadership Isro had gained a new identity, further stating that the space programs brought under the guidance of Kasturirangan had brought global recognition to India's efforts.

Addressing the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said that the former Isro Chairman had the quality of prioritising innovation, further stating that his ability to learn something new was inspiring.

"His contribution to science, education and taking India's space program to new heights will always be remembered. Under his leadership, Isro gained a new identity. The space programs that progressed under his guidance brought global recognition to India's efforts. Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under his guidance," Modi said.

"Another remarkable aspect of his personality which the younger generation can truly learn is the importance he gave to innovation and the vision of learning and doing something new which is truly inspiring," the PM further said.

He also stated that Kasturirangan had also played an important role in shaping the country's National Education Policy (NEP), further stating that he came with the idea of a forward looking education.

"He also played a big role in shaping the country's new National Education Policy. He came with the idea of a forward looking education and his selfless service to the nation will always be remembered," the PM further stated.

Former Isro chairman Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru today at the age of 84.

in a post on X consoling his demise, PM Modi had highlighting Dr Kasturirangan's instrumental role in advancing India's space programme. In PM Modi's post on X , "He served Isro with great diligence, steering India's space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focussed on innovation."

During his nearly decade-long tenure at Isro, Dr. Kasturirangan was instrumental in the development of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which went on to become the country's most reliable satellite launch system.

From 2003 to 2009, he served as a member of the Rajya Sabha while also holding the position of Director at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru.

A recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, Dr K Kasturirangan served as the chairman of Isro for nine years from 1994 to 2003. He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003-09) and a member of the Planning Commission of India. He played a key role in shaping India's education policy as the chairman of the committee that drafted the National Education Policy 2020.