

PM Modi will commence his visit in New York and will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations headquarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi left India for his first state visit to the United States of America (USA) on Tuesday. In a statement released before leaving, Modi said that the invitation by US President Joe Biden "is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies".



On June 23, PM Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He will then interact with leading chief executive officers (CEOs) of global companies. Then, he will travel to Washington DC, on June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honour of the prime minister the same evening. PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22.



What is in focus during PM Modi's state visit to the US? He is expected to meet business leaders of 20 top American companies. He is also expected to address a gathering of more than 1,500 diaspora and business leaders who have been invited to the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington.







Also Read: PM Modi leaves for his first State visit to US to attend programmes According to news agency ANI, PM Modi will meet the top 20 business leaders of US companies, including Mastercard, Accenture, the Coca-Cola Company, Adobe Systems and Visa. In his statement, Modi said, "We collaborate closely in science and technology, education, health, defence and security fields. The initiative on critical and emerging technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, artificial intelligence and biotech sectors. Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific."



In March, the two countries had signed a pact on increasing private-sector cooperation in semiconductors and developing an ecosystem for the same. According to a report by The Economic Times (ET), the visit is likely to boost the semiconductor supply chain in India. It is among the main goals of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).



PM Modi is likely to sign a deal with the US to acquire 31 MQ-9 Reaper weaponised drones. Moreover, the visit is also expected to bring in new defence industrial technology for India. Earlier, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the visit would focus on co-production and on ensuring that the industrial "ecosystem" engages "intensely" with the US.



Jet engine technology is widely considered the most critical part of aviation technology, and a manufacturing unit will be transformational for Indian airspace. Moreover, reports have also stated that a deal with General Electric to produce the cutting-edge GE-F414 jet engine in India may also be signed. The engine powers the F/A-18 Hornet, the US Navy's go-to fighter.