PM Modi inaugurates ₹4,400 crore infrastructure projects in Madurai

He is scheduled to visit the Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy temple in Tirupparankundram at around 4 pm and offer his worship

PM Modi peaking at the launch of various infrastructure works in Madurai
Press Trust of India Madurai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 4:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore and laid foundation stone for four-laning of MarakkanamPuducherry section and ParamakudiRamanathapuram section of key NH routes.

He inaugurated eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu and dedicated to the nation Chennai BeachChennai Egmore 4th Line.

Earlier, he arrived here from neighbouring Puducherry and was accorded a rousing reception.

He is scheduled to visit the Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy temple in Tirupparankundram at around 4 pm and offer his worship.

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

