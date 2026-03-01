PM Modi inaugurates ₹4,400 crore infrastructure projects in Madurai
He is scheduled to visit the Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy temple in Tirupparankundram at around 4 pm and offer his worship
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore and laid foundation stone for four-laning of MarakkanamPuducherry section and ParamakudiRamanathapuram section of key NH routes.
He inaugurated eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu and dedicated to the nation Chennai BeachChennai Egmore 4th Line.
Earlier, he arrived here from neighbouring Puducherry and was accorded a rousing reception.
He is scheduled to visit the Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy temple in Tirupparankundram at around 4 pm and offer his worship.
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 4:00 PM IST