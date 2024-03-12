Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Kochrab Ashram, launches plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial

PM Modi inaugurates Kochrab Ashram, launches plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration & foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple key initiatives for cooperative sector, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram and launched the Master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi planted a sapling at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Kochrab Ashram was the first Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi after coming to India from South Africa in 1915. It is still preserved as a memorial and tourist space by Gujarat Vidyapeeth.

The Prime Minister also launched the Master Plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to uphold and cherish the ideals that Mahatma Gandhi stood for and also develop avenues that showcase his ideals and bring him closer to the people.

In yet another effort in this endeavour, the Gandhi Ashram Memorial Project will help revitalise Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and philosophy for present and future generations.

Under this master plan, the existing five-acre area of the Ashram will be expanded to 55 acres. 36 existing buildings shall undergo restoration, out of which, 20 buildings including 'Hriday Kunj', which served as Gandhi's residence, will be conserved, 13 will undergo restoration, and 3 will be reproduced, the release stated.

The masterplan includes new buildings to house administration facilities, visitor facilities like an orientation centre, interactive workshops on charkha spinning, handmade paper, cotton weaving and leatherwork and public utilities. The buildings will house interactive exhibits and activities to showcase aspects of Gandhiji's life as well as the legacy of the Ashram.

The masterplan also envisages the creation of a library and archives building to preserve, protect and disseminate Gandhiji's ideas. It will also create facilities for visiting scholars to use the Ashram's library and archives.

The project also enabled the creation of an interpretation centre that can guide visitors with different expectations and in multiple languages, making their experience culturally and intellectually more stimulating and enriching.

The memorial will serve as an inspiration for future generations, fostering Gandhian thoughts and will enliven the essence of Gandhian values, through a process informed by principles of Trusteeship.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

