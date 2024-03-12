Home / India News / Prime Minister Modi flags off 10 new Vande Bharat trains, extends 4 routes

Prime Minister Modi flags off 10 new Vande Bharat trains, extends 4 routes

There are now more than 50 Vande Bharat trains, covering 45 routes nationwide. Check new routes and extensions here

A view of a Vande Bharat Express train crossing the Bharathapuzha river recently, in Kasaragod. (Photo: ANI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 10 new Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday, significantly expanding India's rail network, taking the total count to over 50 trains covering 45 routes nationwide. The Vande Bharat Express, a flagship initiative of the Indian Railways, has gained prominence for its high-speed, comfortable, and energy-efficient services.

Currently, the Indian Railways operates 41 Vande Bharat Express services, connecting states with Broad Gauge (BG) electrified networks, spanning 24 states and 256 districts. These trains aim to facilitate efficient and eco-friendly transportation in India.

New Vande Bharat trains routes

 - Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central
 - Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam
 - Mysuru-Dr. MGR Central (Chennai)
 - Patna-Lucknow
 - New Jalpaiguri-Patna
 - Puri-Visakhapatnam
 - Lucknow-Dehradun
 - Kalaburagi–Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru
 - Ranchi-Varanasi
 - Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin)

Extensions flagged off today

 - Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat extended till Dwarka
 - Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat extended till Chandigarh
 - Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat extended till Prayagraj
 - Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat extended till Mangaluru

Major cities connected through Vande Bharat

Delhi emerges as a hub for Vande Bharat trains, with 10 trains terminating in the capital, connecting it to various destinations like Dehradun, Amb Andaura, Bhopal, Ayodhya, Amritsar, and the newly added Khajuraho.

Mumbai followed closely with six dedicated trains, including services to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Jharkhand, meanwhile, welcomed its third Vande Bharat train, strengthening transportation links within the state. Chennai celebrated the launch of its second Vande Bharat train for Mysuru, further enhancing connectivity between the two cities.

In December 2023, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated six additional Vande Bharat trains, including the second train connecting Katra to New Delhi. Other routes inaugurated included Amritsar to Delhi, Coimbatore to Bangalore, Mangalore to Madgaon, Jalna to Mumbai, and Ayodhya to Delhi. The second train between Delhi and Varanasi was also introduced as part of the expansion drive.

The Vande Bharat Express initiative has been vital in bolstering rail connectivity across the country. The cost to manufacture one train set is around Rs 120-130 crore. 

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

