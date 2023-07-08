Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 24,300 cr in Rajasthan's Bikaner

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 24,300 cr in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 24,300 crore in Rajasthan's Bikaner district

Press Trust of India Jaipur
He also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner railway station and the doubling of the 43-km-long Churu-Ratangarh section.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Modi dedicated to people a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, the first phase of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor, a Bikaner-to-Bhiwadi transmission line and a 30-bed Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital.

The prime minister pressed a remote button to inaugurate the projects at a programme in Norangdesar, Bikaner.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of State for Law and Parliament Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, who is also the member of Parliament from Bikaner, were also present on the occasion.

Topics :Narendra ModiRajasthan government

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

