Achani Ravi, producer of classic Malayalam movies, dies at 90: Report

Veteran award-winning Malayalam movie producer and industrialist K Ravindranathan Nair, who produced several classic and art house movies, died following age-related ailments, family sources said.

He was 90.

Popularly known as Achani Ravi in movie circles, Nair was the producer of iconic films directed by legendary filmmakers including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, G Aravindan, P Bhaskaran, A Vincent and so on.

An advocate of the New Wave movement in Malayalam films, he was also a recipient of the national and state awards multiple times.

After taking over the family cashew business following the death of his father, Ravi, a hardcore movie fan, established a production banner under the name "General Pictures" in 1967, which played a significant role in the Malayalam cinema in the later decades.

Sathyan-starrer "Anweshichu Kandethiyilla" was the first film came out under his illustrious movie banner.

During 1970s and 80s, Ravi laid a mark in the industry by producing a series of critically acclaimed movies.

The innovative film, "Achani" released in 1973, earned him the well-established moniker.

"Kanchana Sita", "Kummatty", "Esthappan", "Thampu", "Vidheyan" and so on were among the classic movies produced by Ravi's General Pictures.

Besides national and state awards, Ravi was also a recipient of the prestigious JC Daniel Award instituted by the Kerala Government.

Apart from being a film producer, he was also a known businessman in cashew industry.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan were among those who condoled his death.

Hailing the contributions of Ravi in the arthouse movie sector, Vijayan said he was a person who made significant interventions to raise the standards of the Malayalam cinema at a time when no one was ready to invest money for critically acclaimed movies.