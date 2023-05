Meanwhile, members of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee stopped at the Ambala border. They had come out from Amritsar yesterday to participate in women wrestlers' Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament.



The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Cabinet ministers attended a 'Sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony being held at the new Parliament building.During the inauguration ceremony, Union home minister Amit Shah said that he considers himself ‘fortunate’ to have been a public representative in both Parliament buildings – existing and upcoming.